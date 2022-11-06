We’re not accepting voters ID card for SIM registration – NCA

National Communications Authority

The National Communications Authority (NCA) says it is not accepting Voter ID Card for the on-going registration of SIM cards across the country.

This announcement comes on the back of a social media post by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George who doubles as a Member of the Select Committee on Communications on the ongoing SIM Card Registration.



In a statement dated November 5, 2022, the Authority clarified that “there is currently no medium for registration with Voters ID in the current SIM registration exercise; Ghana Card remains the only ID.”



According to the Authority, they have not issued any such directives to the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) providers.

Attached is the full statement



