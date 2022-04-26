We’re not against students doing business – KNUST Management

Some students at KNUST were deferred owing to lack of payment of their fees

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says they wholly support students discovering their entrepreneurial spirit and starting business ventures.

Deputy Registrar in charge of University Relations at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Norris Bekoe in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show said, “We are not against students doing business but they shouldn’t use our school fees for that.”



Some students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), who have had to defer their courses for non-payment of school fees used their monies for other ventures such as sports betting, running uber businesses and bakeries, the University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, has said.



Over 6000 students, representing about 8 per cent of the total student population of 85,276 at the KNUST have had to defer their courses in line with university regulations for non-payment of school fees.



The Academic Board of the KNUST on Tuesday made it known to the affected students that they were deferring their various programmes for non-payment of academic user fees.

Addressing the issue of students staking bets with their school fess, Dr. Bekoe unable to state the percentage of students engaged in the act said, “I can’t tell the actual number but the issue of betting and students engaging in petty businesses with their fees is not peculiar to KNUST but is done in other campuses as well.”



Sharing insights to research conducted by an Accra based media outlet on the issue, he disclosed, “the research showed there were students who used part of their fees for sport betting. A student confessed to having invested as much as GH₵10,000 in betting last year alone.”



The worried educationist argues the incidents of betting has infiltrated schools at all levels saying, “We have to face the facts as a country and address the wrong going on in our schools. A number of parents have also confirmed giving their wards the fees in full but they (students) have not paid any fees.”