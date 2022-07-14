We’re not here to intimidate anybody – PAC Chair assures MDAs

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) James Klutse Avedzi has assured officers from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that have been cited in the Auditor-General’s Report causing infractions that the Committee does not exist to intimate those who appear before it.

According to the Chairman, the mandate of the Committee is to play its constitutionally mandated oversight role and make sure that recommendations in the Auditor-General’s Report are carried out through the required rules and regulations therefore officers should not feel intimidated when taking the oath.



Mr Avedzi made these remarks at the opening of a four-day public hearing of the Public Accounts Committee to consider the report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana Ministries, Departments and other Agencies (MDAs) for the year ended 31st December, 2019.



The Ministry of Finance with two of its agencies namely Ghana Revenue Authority, Controller and Accountant General’s Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Works and Housing and Public Works Department (PWD) were some of the MDAs that appeared before the Committee.

Others were the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) under the Ministry of Transport, Ghana Meteorological Agency and the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) under the Ministry of Communication and the Registrar General Department, Judicial Service under the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department.



The Vice Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta-Mills, Ranking Member Kofi Okyere Agyekum and the Deputy Ranking Member Davis Ansah Opoku and other members of the Committee were all present at the public hearing.



The main mandate of the PAC is to examine the audited accounts showing the appropriation of the sums granted by Parliament to meet the public expenditure of the government as presented to the House by the Auditor-General.