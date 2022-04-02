4
We’re not recruiting – Ghana Armed Forces

Ghana Armed Forces Logo Ghana Armed Forces

Sat, 2 Apr 2022

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed reports that it is recruiting currently.

The GAF in a statement issued on Friday, April 1 said no such exercise is going on currently.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to draw the attention of the general public that it is not currently engaging in any recruitment and enlistment exercise.

"Any such exercise would have been advertised in the national dailies when due,” GAF said in a tweet.

