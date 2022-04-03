6
We’re not recruiting at the moment – Army cautions

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ghana Arm Forces (GAF), has warned the general public to disregard reports suggesting they are recruiting personnel into the Forces.

GAF in a public notice posted on Twitter said it is not engaged in any recruitment at the moment.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to draw the attention of the general public that it is not currently engaging in any recruitment and enlistment exercise.

“Any such exercise would have been advertised in the national dailies when due,” GAF said in a tweet.

