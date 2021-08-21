We’re not recruiting, beware of scam - COCOBOD

Ghana Cocoa Board denies organizing recruitment exercise

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has denied initiating any recruitment exercise.

The state institution in a statement said its attention has been drawn to a WhatsApp created to scam people.



The statement said COCOBOD does not recruit people through a third party.



COCOBOD identified one Prince Atta as the one behind the recruitment scam promising people jobs at the state institution.



It added that COCOBOD follows protocols in recruiting prospective job seekers without demanding money from them.

The matter has since been reported to the security agencies for an investigation.



Read the full statement below





