We’re not responsible for 2020 election-related deaths – Jean Mensa

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Chairperson for Ghana’s Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, has rejected blame for the 2020 election-related violence that claimed eight lives.

This is the first time the EC Chairperson has publicly acknowledged the death of some eight Ghanaians during the elections.



Speaking to members of the ECOWAS Parliament at Winneba on Wednesday, Jean Mensa said none of the violence that led to the deaths occurred at any of the EC’s polling stations.



“Sadly seven lives were lost and though this did not occur at our polling nor arise at as misconduct on our part, one life lost is one too many. We are confident that our security agencies will share their investigations and recommendations for future learnings,” Jean Mensa told members of the ECOWAS Parliament.



Jean Mensa also touted the success of the 2020 elections to the ECOWAS parliament.

According to her, the elections last year were so successful that the BBC described it as boring. Addressing the high-level seminar of ECOWAS parliament in Winneba, the EC Chair stated, the recently released census results vindicate the number captured during the compilation of the new voters’ register.



The 2020 General election which was won by President Akufo-Addo was declared and was challenged by his main contender former President John Dramani Mahama at the supreme court.



But Jean Mensah argued the process was the most transparent in the history of the country asking other West African countries to emulate.