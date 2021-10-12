We’re open to any leader serious about development – Pres of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs

Former President John Dramani Mahama

President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and the Konor of the Manya Krobo traditional area Nene Sackitey II, has underscored the point that traditional leaders are always open and happy to engage any leader of the country who wants to tap into their wealth of knowledge and wisdom on the development of Ghana.

He added that they are always ready to engage with aspiring leaders of the various political parties on matters that concern the development of the country.



The Paramount Chief of the Manya Krobo traditional area appealed to politicians and aspiring politicians to avail themselves for the listening opportunity the various House of Chiefs offer them concerning developmental issues in Ghana.



Nene Sackitey II pointed out that the traditional leaders are aware that political elections are heavily contested in the country and thus it behoves on them to ensure that there is absolute peace across the length and breadth of the country.



He however appealed on behalf of all traditional leaders to all political actors in Ghana to “conduct decent campaigns and avoid what has become known as politics of insults” that has bedevilled the politics of Ghana.



Nene Sackitey II said Ghana has come a long way in its democratic dispensation since the inception of the Fourth Republic and thus been touted as the “beacon of democracy and one of the few oases of peace and stability in the developing continent of Africa”.

He said the pinnacle of respect that Ghana has gained across the world is as a result of the widely held notion that Ghanaians are relatively tolerant.



The Konor of the Manya Krobo traditional area called on all, especially politicians to do everything possible to maintain such a laudable acclaim.



He said it is for that reason that traditional leaders are calling on all political leaders to admonish their supporters and adherents not to do anything that will disrupt the peace, tranquility and harmony the country has relished over the years.



The President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs made this call at a town hall gathering when former President John Dramani Mahama made a courtesy call on the Regional House of Chiefs as part of his “Thank You” tour in the region on Tuesday, October 12.



“Our doors are always open to any aspiring leader serious about the development of the nation to engage Nananom, we are always ready. It is our sincere hope that leaders of other political parties will also avail themselves to this opportunity which this house is uniquely offering them”, he called on politicians.