We’re prepared to meet NPP to discuss job creation – Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ex-President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that his party, the National Democracy Congress (NDC) is prepared to sit around the same table with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to deliberate on job creation for the teeming youth of the country.

He explained that the issue of unemployment is not a problem only for the current government but all governments that have come and the ones yet to come.



For this reason, he said, there is the need for a high-level summit for the NDC and the NPP as well as other parties on job creation.



Addressing a gathering as part of his thank-you tour, Mr. Mahama who was the NDC’s presidential candidate in last year’s elections said the youth of this country will lose faith in the democracy of the country if that is not done immediately.



“Unemployment is a serious problem that we have to confront and it is not only this government that is confronting the problem, past governments had the same problem. I have been president before, our economy is not creating jobs as fast as we are churning out people from our educational institutions and so the solution does not lie in one person’s head.

“That is why I have always suggested that we are willing as a party to join the ruling party and let us have a high-level summit on job creation to see how we can come out with a communique on what succeeding governments will do to make sure that our young people can get jobs to do.



“And that we can grow our economy faster and make sure that our people live in decency and dignity.



“The danger we face is not helping and that is why our young people continue to lose faith in our democracy because the point they make is that democracy doesn’t work for us.”