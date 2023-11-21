We’re presenting Bawumia not because he’s a northerner but because he’s competent – Jinapor

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor

Member of Parliament(MP) for Damongo Constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor has rubbished claims that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) is presenting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia primarily because he is a northerner.

He indicates that his choice to lead the party in the 2024 polls goes beyond religion and ethnicity contrary to what their political opponents perceive.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources disclosed that it is a result of his honesty and competence which is why the NPP has settled on him to lead them to the 2024 polls to break the 8.



Addressing supporters of the party at the homecoming rally for the Vice President in Tamale, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor was optimistic Dr. Bawumia would be sworn in as the next President on January 7, 2025.

“We are presenting him not because he is a northerner, not because he is a Mamprusi, not because his the grandson of Naa Gbewaa; no because of that but because he has shown that he is a competent northerner, he is a hardworking northerner and he has a vision to transform this country. That is the man brought to Tamale today. Next year we will get to the campaigns and there will be a lot to tell the people of Ghana,” he assured.



He added “The NDC are claiming that it is eight years; eight years one party comes and eight years another party takes over. I am fully fired up and next year by the grace of Almighty God the Savannah Regional Chairman is going to work with us to beat them down in Damongo. The Savannah Region will become a battleground for the NDC…and as for the Northern Region I know you are going to vote massively for the NPP and all over Ghana.”