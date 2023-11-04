We’re ready for NPP presidential primaries – Police

The Ghana Police Service has announced that security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order as well as peace and security before, during and after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries which come off November 4, 2023.
“Adequate police personnel have been deployed throughout the country to provide security for the elections.
“As an additional layer of security, police bodyworn cameras will also be deployed at all the voting centers,” the Director, Public Affairs, Assist. Commissioner of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi assured in a statement dated November 3, 2023.
Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.
Today's election will lead to the election of a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.
