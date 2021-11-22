We’re ready to admit all successful BECE candidates – Ntim Fordjour

John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education

The Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has affirmed that the government has instituted measures to ensure that all successful candidates will be placed in any of the public senior high or technical and vocational schools across the country.

This, according to him will ensure that the successful candidates out of the 571,894 who sat for the examination would also benefit from the government’s flagship Free Senior High School programme.



Rev. Ntim Fordjour announced this on Thursday when he spoke at the 59th annual national Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) meeting at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.



In attendance at the annual conference which had the theme “Discipline in our schools and child rights; The fate of the school head” was about 730 heads of senior high and technical institutions in the country as well as other stakeholders in the education sector especially the pre-tertiary level.



As part of the conference, the CHASS members and their stakeholders brainstormed on gains made so far, discussed best practices, challenges and how to improve the sector for the good of the nation.



The Deputy Minister mentioned some of the measures being instituted to absorb the fresh students at the senior high school level as efforts to ensure completion of projects which were currently at various stages of completion to create more space to accommodate the fresh students.



Again he said, the government had ensured that adequate resources were made available before schools reopen to ensure that their admission could be smooth and therefore charged CHASS members to adopt the right strategies and measures in their various institutions to create the right environment for the next admission to be smooth.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour commended members of CHASS for their role and dedication shown over the years towards the development of education in their various schools and the nation as a whole.



“I wish to sincerely express our appreciation to CHASS for their diligent service and cherished partnership with the ministry in promoting improved education outcomes, particularly in senior high schools.



“It is heart-warming to note that the implementation of the government’s flagship Free SHS policy has become a success story largely due to the consistent and diligent support of Heads of Assisted Schools,” he said.



Rev. Ntim Fordjour further said “We do appreciate your honest feedback at various stages in the implementation process. We take your feedback in good faith and we want to assure you that with the fervent engagement between the Ministry of Education and CHASS, any challenge that you would bring to our attention will be timely addressed”.



He assured CHASS that, as it had been the practice from the onset, no key decision on the implementation of Free SHS will be taken without the prior input from them, adding that their inputs were still required as they prepared for the scheduling of the school calendar for the 2022 academic year.



The President of CHASS, Alhaji Yakub A. B Abubakar, lauded the government for its commitment and contributions towards the development of education in the country in terms of the provision of infrastructures like classroom blocks and dormitories, furniture, vehicles and other equipment.