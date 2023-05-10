We're ready to use legitimate force to deal with Mahama if need be – Duffuor’s security detail

NDC Operative and Head of Dr Duffuor's Security detail, James Agbey

Some elements in the camp of Dr Kwabena Duffuor have warned that they are ready to combat illegalities used by Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party to disenfranchise delegates and rig the election for the former president John Mahama.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Security Detail of Duffuor; James Agbey.



The statement comes on the back of an interlocutory injunction filed by the flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), seeking to postpone the upcoming primaries slated for May 13, 2023.



The lawsuit specifically named as respondents; the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, along with fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and another contender, Kojo Bonsu.



The statement by the head of Security Detail of Duffuor, James Agbey alleged that the FEC is conniving with the former president, John Mahama to disenfranchise delegates in the upcoming primaries slated for May 13, 2023.



“In fact, I do take issue with the manner the Mahama camp is conniving with the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC to disenfranchise a good number of delegates, and to rig the processes leading up to the forthcoming 13th May presidential primaries for Mahama,” it stated.



It continued to add that the position of the FEC on the photo album, which is part of the concerns raised by Dr Duffuor, is against the party’s constitution.



“The whole charade regarding the non-availability of complete photo album for the elections is completely against the party's rules of engagement. Indeed, it is extremely dubious, criminal and illegal for the processes leading to the entire election to be hijacked by Mahama," it noted.



James Abbey further described the development in the party as, swimming in the gutters by the party to please the former president.

“In my eyes this is just the first shot in a series of campaign to destabilize the NDC by the Mahama faction for their selfish and parochial agenda. As one of those who served the party in the Greater Accra Region as Director of Security operations in 2020, and currently in charge of Dr Duffuor's Security detail, this development made me very upset. It is upsetting to see the NDC swimming in the gutters to please one man at the expense of our collective good,” he added.



Below is the full content of the statement:



I, James Agbey, head of Security Detail of Duffuor 2024 campaign wishes to state unequivocally that the NDC belongs to all of us, and we won't sit down for Mahama to take us on a jolly ride.



In fact, I do take issue with the manner the Mahama camp is conniving with the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC to disenfranchise a good number of delegates, and to rig the processes leading up to the forthcoming 13th May presidential primaries for Mahama.



The whole charade regarding the non-availability of complete photo album for the elections is completely against the party's rules of engagement.



Indeed, it is extremely dubious, criminal and illegal for the processes leading to the entire election to be hijacked by Mahama.



This display of utter greed by Mahama to win at all costs reeked of poor judgement and a complete lack of respect for the responsibility he holds as a leader.



In my eyes this is just the first shot in a series of campaign to destabilize the NDC by the Mahama faction for their selfish and parochial agenda.

As one of those who served the party in the Greater Accra Region as Director of Security operations in 2020, and currently in charge of Dr Duffuor's Security detail, this development made me very upset. It is upsetting to see the NDC swimming in the gutters to please one man at the expense of our collective good.



As a matter of fact, Mahama’s resolute insistence to not follow the rules of engagement regarding these elections shows a fundamental disdain for the concept of accountability. If the NDC as a political organization can do this to ourselves in our intra-party elections, what do we expect from the Electoral Commission (EC) in the run up to 2024 elections?



Can the NDC accuse the EC of electoral malfeasance and corruptible conduct when the party is trapped in the same scheme in its own backyard all in an attempt to give Mahama an undue advantage over other candidates?



What is the point of intra-party politics and leadership if they can't even publicly correct the record when they are wrong?



This obviously is more likely strong evidence that Mahama and his supporters continue to muddy the waters or to put it more plainly deflect attention from their failures and misdemeanors.



Allowing them to continue with this charade and the choreographed shenanigan is utterly abhorrent.



At this juncture, let me sound a note of caution to all concerned, and warn that we're ready to use legitimate force and every means under the sun to get Mahama out of the way and restore dignity and respect to the NDC.



This election is totally different from the 2018 one, where Prof Joshua Alabi and Goosie Tanoh allowed Mahama to have his way.

We are on a rescue mission to rescue the party from the claws of Mahama.



Those of us on the Duffuor team are ready for Mahama and his diabolics. We are ready to bring an end to this opportunistic appropriation.



I just wish the people who know better would sit up. But perhaps that cannot happen until we send out a strong signal to them that we are ever ready to beat them to their own game.



We can't continue to suffer characters like the former President who's hoping to stay relevant by being a perpetual flagbearer.



Signed:



James Agbey -



NDC Operative and Head of Dr Duffuor's Security detail.



