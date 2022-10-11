We’re ready to work together for common good - GJA assures Info.  Minister

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Information Minister (middle) with a GJA delegation after a meeting

The state of media in Ghana, the Accra International Press Centre, and the Centralization of Information Dissemination were among the issues discussed when Ghana Journalists Association ( GJA ) President Albert Dwumfour met with Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at his office in Accra.

The GJA President was accompanied by Vice President, Linda Asante-Agyei, Organising Secretary, Dominic Hlodzi, General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah and Rebecca Ekpe, Public Affairs Officer.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah was joined by his Deputy, Fatimatu Abubakar and Chief Director at the Ministry, Mrs Mamle Andrews.



The meeting with Mr. Oppong Nkrumah is the second formal interaction with the Sector Minister since the new National Executives of the Ghana Journalists Association were sworn into office on June 30th 2022. The first interaction with the Sector Minister was at Aburi in August 2022 during the start of a retreat by the GJA Leadership.



Mr. Dwumfour spoke of the complaints received from Journalists across the regions about real-time happenings that were being referred to Accra. To facilitate information dissemination, he proposed that such information be provided on a need-to-know basis.

He further suggested that the State of the Region Reports could be held in the Regions to enable the journalists there to ask critical questions.



‘’Or the Journalists must be positioned to travel alongside the entourage to Accra for the briefings’’.



On the Ghana International Press Center, Mr. Dwumfour announced that the GJA would study the MOU that was signed and meant to have a new facility put up for shared spaces for a conglomerate of media-related organizations in Ghana.