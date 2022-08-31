We’re religiously following your lies about La General Hospital project – Minority to Health Minister

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The Minority has accused Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu of deceiving Ghanaians about the progress of work on the reconstruction of La General Hospital, after the group first raised issues with the slow pace of work on the project.

A visit by the Minority caucus of the Health Committee of Parliament to the project site led by the Ranking Member, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh revealed that work has stalled at the site.



The contractor undertaking the project has parked out of the site.



The Hospital was demolished for reconstruction two years ago. The project is, however, yet to see the light of day after President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the commencement of work in 2020 at a cost of €68million.

Speaking to the media, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh who is MP for Juaboso asked the government to ensure that the contractor immediately returns to the site to complete the project given the impact on residents.



“The hasn’t been much improved, the only difference I see here is that they have grown some okro on the field. The project was supposed to be completed in 24 months. This month is the 29th month but look at what is going on here. If we have to come here hundred times, we will come. Getting the job done is our target and we’ll continue to come here until this project is fully executed.



“We are telling the Minister that we are religiously following his lies and we are telling him that nothing is being done here contrary to the impression he created to the public on 14th March 2022. Therefore, they must come back, whatever it takes for the contractor to return to the site they must do so.