We’re satisfied with the response from the presidency - ASEPA

Founder of the ASEPA, Mensah Thompson

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has welcomed news from the presidency that it has initiated a move for an investigation into the alleged $5 million bribery allegation against Chief Justice, His Lordship Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

According to ASEPA, the presidency has acted in their expectation on the matter.



Founder of the ASEPA Mensah Thompson reacting to the issue said: “I think this is quite delightful, just as we expected the President to do. There is nothing unusual about this because the constitution is very clear about what the processes are and the President is supposed to act as a conveyor belt when he receives such petitions.”



Meanwhile, he says ASEPA is not satisfied with the reply on the substantive matter saying: “Not yet, but it is a giant step towards our expectations because we want to get to the bottom of the matter and the processes must go on. If the processes are fair and transparent and the facts arrive, we will be satisfied with whatever outcome.”



The office of the President has responded to a petition filed by civil society organization, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, (ASEPA) for the Chief Justice His Lordship Anin-Yeboah to be investigated over the alleged $5 million bribery allegation.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the President, processes to probe the matter had already begun.



The CSO had petitioned the president to invoke provisions of Article 146 to commence impeachment proceedings against the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.



The bribery allegations were contained in a response of a lawyer, Akwasi Afrifa, in response to a petition filed against him by his client at the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) that he may have been bribed to influence the outcome of a court case.



The CJ has since denied the allegations and officially petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department to probe the matter.