1
Menu
News

We’re sorry for accident involving our bus – STC

STCC Accident Scene of the accident at Gomoa Buduatta junction

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The State Transport Company (STC) has expressed regret at the accident involving one of its buses on the Accra-Cape Coast Highway.

The company was responding to the accident involving the STC bus with registration number GB 107-09.

The bus according to reports hit the back of a tipper truck with registration GW 7932-22 after losing control.

The two vehicles veered off the road and run into a ditch by the roadside.

Several passengers onboard the bus most of whom were senior high school students sustained injuries.

The accident happened at Gomoa Buduaatta junction. It involved 44 passengers, 32 of whom were students.

In the statement, the company said, “STC deeply regrets the trauma suffered by our passengers involved in the accident.”

“STC deeply regrets this anxiety and to reassure parents that, the special chartered student services all the delivered safely”, it added in the statement.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Be prepared for heavy rains, thunderstorms – Ghana Meteo warns
Dampare praises Akufo-Addo at new barracks commissioning
‘Sexy don don’ admits to killing JB Danquah
No toilet has been converted to accommodation at GHANASCO -MP
What Joe Wise said about traders that has sparked anger
Coup plot case: Lawyer Adawudu clashes with judges
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills