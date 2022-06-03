0
We’re suffering! Unpaid national service personnel to march Monday

The National Service Scheme NSS1212 National service persons are owed allowance arrears of two months

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Coalition of Suffering National Service Personnel, an umbrella body of national persons who have not been paid their monthly allowance for several months, has served notice to demonstrate on Monday, 6 June 2022.

A spokesperson for the coalition, Mr. Festus Kyeremanten Donkor, served this notice in an interview with Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, sit-in host of Accra100.5M’s Ghana Yensom morning show on Friday, June 3, 2022.

According to him, they would not have resorted to a demonstration if the “paltry” GHS559 allowance was paid to them regularly.

He said: “We are in the month of June and the allowance for the month of April has not been paid”.

He noted that some of their members have worked for the past six months and have not been paid anything.

“When we threatened to demonstrate last month, the secretariat issued a communiqué that all arrears will be paid by June and we are in the month of June but nothing has been paid”, he lamented.

This, he said, is worrying, due to the economic hardship in the country.

“Many of our members have taken quick loans from the telecommunications companies with the hope that the allowance will be paid for them to pay back”, he said.

Mr. Donkor noted that as part of their planned demonstration, a petition will be presented to Parliament and another to the management of the National Service Secretariat later since the police have declared that area as a security zone.

