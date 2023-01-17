We’re suffering, pay us our arrears – NaBCo trainees

File Photo

Beneficiaries of the Nations Builders Corps (NaBCo) have reminded government about their eight months' arrears.

“This is the umpteenth time we are reminding government that beneficiaries of NaBCo are still owed eight (8) months of their stipends,” a statement signed by the National President NABTAG, Dennis Opoku Katakyie on Monday, 16 January 2023 noted.



It further noted that the “Current payment that was made to cover December 2021, still have some validated trainees not receiving theirs’, coupled with reposted GRA Trainees also being unattended to.”



“We will be forced to stage our next massive picketing at the Ministry of Finance to demand all arrears if government fails to pay us as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

It added: “We’re suffering, pay our remaining eight (8) months arrears”!



NABCo was introduced by the Akufo-Addo-led administration in 2017 as part of measures to address graduate unemployment in the country.



The initiative was run under seven modules, namely Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, and Civic Ghana.