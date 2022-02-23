We’re taking a huge risk by trusting govt – UTAG on suspension of strike

The University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UTAG) has decided to suspend its prolonged industrial action till March 4.

The Association is hoping that by then, they would have reached a favourable consensus with government.



The decision to suspend the strike action was taken on Monday, February 21st, at an emergency meeting held by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG.



Why UTAG Strike?



UTAG has been on strike since January 10, 2022, over government’s failure to review their conditions of service since 2017.



The association therefore wants government to restore their 2012 conditions of service, which pegged the monthly income of entry-level lecturers at $2,084.



UTAG claims the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

Risky Trust



Giving further details in an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo', the National President of UTAG, Prof. Solomon Nunoo said they're taking a huge risk by trusting in the government. However, he said, if their gesture of goodwill is abused by the current administration, they will resume their strike action.



"We expect govt to take advantage of this (goodwill gesture and reach a favourable consensus), but if by 4 March nothing happens, we will resume the strike action. At this point, I will say that we’re taking a risk by trusting the government but we will advise ourselves if no negotiations take place..." he warned.



Listen to him in the video below:



