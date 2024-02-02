We're tired of lectures, focus on naming your running mate – Journalist tasks Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A broadcast journalist with Peace FM, Kwabena Marfo has urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to focus on naming his running mate instead of preparing to deliver lectures.

Marfo emphasized that former President John Dramani Mahama who is Bawumia's main contender in the 2024 elections is already well-marketed, and it is crucial for Bawumia as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to embark on tours, especially in rural areas, to increase his visibility.



"I thought he was going to name his running mate, but if he is not going to name his running mate but is going to give his regular speeches, then he should stop because nobody is interested in those talks anymore," Marfo said in reaction to an advertise lecture by Bawumia later this month.



"Your main opponent is running for the third straight time, in your case, your face hasn’t even appeared on a ballot paper before. So, why would you be lecturing at this time?" he quizzed.



Speaking on an interactive session on Neat FM’s Morning Show on February 1, 2024, he added that Bawumia should focus on selling his campaign messages.



“We are fed up with the same trend, incompetent Mahama, economy, GDP and the rest; now the best GDP is in your pocket.

“His Excellency, mention your running mate and start your campaign because the time is limited... Se0lect your running mate and start going on tours, there is no more time,” he added.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to deliver an address on February 7, 2024, themed "Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future.” with a particular emphasis on utilizing technology, data, and systems for equitable economic growth.







