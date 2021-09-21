We're tired of sub-standard, directionless, petty leadership – #FixTheCountry protesters

Many joined the fix the country protest in Takoradi

Scores of #FixTheCountry demonstrators have marched in Takoradi, capital of the Western Region, as part of their efforts to put pressure on the government to put the country right.

A member of the movement, Oketekyere Afrifa Mensah, urged the youth to come out in their numbers “to tell the leadership of this country, both past and present, that we are tired of sub-standard governance, we are tired of governance that has no plan, we are tired of directionless leadership, we are tired of substandard leadership, we are tired of the bad and stinking governance which we have endured for the past 30 years; that is what we are waiting for the youth of the Western Region to come and tell them.”



“We are telling them that enough of the political pettiness – that the NDC will not continue the projects of the NPP out of political pettiness. NPP will not continue the projects of the NDC out of political pettiness,” he said.



He also bemoaned the lack of electricity in some parts of Takoradi.

Apart from that, he said there are no jobs for the youth coupled with bad education prospects.



The Commander-In-Chief of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, who marched along, said the protest was against the “false” and “rotten” system “that allows the blatant stealing of our resources.



“What you are seeing here today is a manifestation of the boiling anger of the youth and good people of Ghana,” he said.