‘We’re tired of the fights’ – Majority chief whip

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

We did not sell E-Levy well - Annoh-Dompreh

Govt has agreed to reduce the E-Levy to 1.5%



Minority wants a total scrap of the levy



Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has said members of his side, the majority caucus in parliament, are tired of fighting the minority on the passage of the E-Levy Bill.



Speaking on Asaase Radio’s Big Bulletin show on January 27, 2022, Annoh-Dompreh said he hoped that the two sides would compromise to come to an agreement on the



E-levy for the sake of the country.

The Majority Chief Whip, who is the member of parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri also said his side was at fault for not fully engaging stakeholders on the E-Levy; adding that currently, consultations were ongoing.



“I concede that we have also not told our story well. It is with our PR and I concede that absolutely. And as we speak, the town hall meeting and engagements are going on, it’s better late than never.



“…That’s very important and I hope that we’ll be able to deal with this matter as it were. We’re tired. We are tired of these fights; we’re tired of the fights. So, if there are compromises that have to be made, I know they’ll be made and already I’ve noted that more engagements are going on. The compromises that have to be made have to be made for the sake of our country,” the MP was quoted by the asaaseradio.



There are reports that during a meeting with the leadership of the majority caucus and the government agreed to reduce the E-Levy from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent.



The minority caucus, however, has rejected the compromise, saying they (the minority) want the levy to be scrapped totally.