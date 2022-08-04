We're tired of your lies, the NPP DNA in us is gone - Angry Kwabre East youth

NPP flag | File photo

A New Patriotic Party, NPP, youth group in the Kwabre East Constituency is up in arms against the lack of development in the constituency and the Ashanti Region at large.

The group clad in black and red clothes addressed a press conference on August 2, 2022, where they called out the government and Members of Parliament across the region.



“We no longer have the NPP in our DNA. It is gone. You’ve disappointed us especially, the constituents of Kwabre East,” the chairman of the group said.



He specifically cited the case of the MP for the area, Francisca Oteng Mensah, slamming her for doing next to nothing to attend to the infrastructure needs of the constituency.



The group further lamented how the acute lack of development was a consequence of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government exploiting the love and dedication that the region offers over successive electoral cycles.



“Look at the issues Ashanti Region is battling with, yet we don’t see anything. You (lawmakers) just keep disgracing us. We’ve not benefited from voting 47 MPs into Parliament," he added.



The group further dismissed a recent working visit to the region where Vice President Bawumia inaugurated over 1,000 km of inner city roads, stressing that it was a faked appeasement in the light of their anger.

“We hear Bawumia claiming that Kwabre East roads will be fixed. We are done accepting these lies. We know that they are just throwing dust into our eyes. Now we don’t care, whether you fix it or not, the love we have for NPP is totally gone,” the spokesman added.



They also cite other major projects that have been promised years ago but remain uncompleted, referring to some of them as 'invisible.'



It is not the first time a youth group in the region is raising issues about the pace of development in the region. A few months back, a similar group vowed to campaign against all the MPs in the region.



More recently, some youth in the Suame Constituency hooted at and attacked the MP for the area and Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, over the deplorable nature of their roads and the stalled nature of work on the Suame Interchange.



SARA/PEN