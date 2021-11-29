We’re tired of your populism and attacks on Bagbin – Dela Coffie to Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin

Political activist Dela Coffie, has slammed Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, for failing to deliver as leader of Government business in Parliament and for his regular outbursts against the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Dela Coffie has accused Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu of failing to reach out to the minority in Parliament given the hung nature of Parliament. For him, it is irritating that Mr. Mensah Bonsu is engaged in reactive/populist politics and attacks on the Speaker instead of delivering on his mandate.



“Some of us are getting irritated by your reactive/populist politics, and attacks on the Rt. Honourable Speaker. Essentially, you failed to deliver when it matters most as leader of Government business and Majority leader in parliament.



By now, it should be obvious to you that a near-hung parliament as we have with the 8th is always going to need cool heads, by-bipartisan momentum and compromise on matters of national interest. But instead of reaching out to the minority to build consensus on the President’s economic policy for the year 2022, you went out of your way and engaged in rabble-rousing and name calling,” he wrote in the wake of the rejection of the 2022 Budget.

Dela Coffie, contends that Mr. Mensah Bonsu’s attacks on the Speaker after the rejection of the 2022 Budget instead of seeking to build bridges with the minority shows that he has failed has a leader.



“A wise leader with problems on his plate grasps the nettle early and gets the pain out of the way. You failed woefully as a leader on this occasion and you should be doing some introspection and not aggravating the situation,” he concluded.



Meanwhile, Mr Mensah Bonsu has served notice that he would lead the majority group to approve the budget on Tuesday, November 30, 2021