10
Menu
News

We’re two steps ahead of you – Sam George to LGBTQI+ cabal

Sam George Sam George Sam George Sam GeorgeSam George 630x424 Samuel Nartey George.jpeg Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has assured Ghanaians that advocates of LGBTQI activities will not have their way in their quest for these activities to be accepted in Ghana.

According to him, even though the groups and individuals behind those advocating LGBT activities in Ghana are very powerful, they will fail because of the strong will of the people fighting against them.

“Nothing is ever easy, especially when you are coming up against the kinds of forces behind this cabal.

“But they will fail because those with us are more than those with them; we are more than them so they will definitely fail.

“We are not in the least perturbed. Whatever actions and steps they think they will take we are a step ahead of them, and we will always remain a step ahead of them,” he said in an interview on TV3 on Wednesday, monitored by GhanaWeb.

The MP also urged Ghanaians, no matter their political affiliation, to join the fight against the promotion of LGBTQI+ in Ghana in order to help safeguard the culture of the country.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to debate and pass the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Anti-LGBTQI bill).

This is after the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament presented the final draft of the, which was sponsored by a group of bi-partisan Members of Parliament led by Sam George, to the plenary.

If the bill is passed, persons who engage in anti-LGBTQI activities as well as those who advocate for the acceptance of these activities in Ghana are likely to be punished.

Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:





IB/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: