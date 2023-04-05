We’re two steps ahead of you – Sam George to LGBTQI+ cabal

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has assured Ghanaians that advocates of LGBTQI activities will not have their way in their quest for these activities to be accepted in Ghana.

According to him, even though the groups and individuals behind those advocating LGBT activities in Ghana are very powerful, they will fail because of the strong will of the people fighting against them.



“Nothing is ever easy, especially when you are coming up against the kinds of forces behind this cabal.



“But they will fail because those with us are more than those with them; we are more than them so they will definitely fail.



“We are not in the least perturbed. Whatever actions and steps they think they will take we are a step ahead of them, and we will always remain a step ahead of them,” he said in an interview on TV3 on Wednesday, monitored by GhanaWeb.



The MP also urged Ghanaians, no matter their political affiliation, to join the fight against the promotion of LGBTQI+ in Ghana in order to help safeguard the culture of the country.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to debate and pass the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Anti-LGBTQI bill).



This is after the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament presented the final draft of the, which was sponsored by a group of bi-partisan Members of Parliament led by Sam George, to the plenary.



If the bill is passed, persons who engage in anti-LGBTQI activities as well as those who advocate for the acceptance of these activities in Ghana are likely to be punished.



