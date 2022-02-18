We’re unaware of motion to probe Atta-Mills’ death – Two NPP MPs

The MP's said they were unaware and have accordingly written to the leadership of the NPP

Two out of the four New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament who were reported to have filed a motion to probe the death of Professor John Evans Atta Mills have denied knowledge of the motion.

They said they were unaware and have accordingly written to the leadership of the NPP in Parliament to take out their names from the motion.



The two MPs are Davis Ansah Opoku, MP for Nyiaeso, and Yves Nii Noi Hansen Nortey, MP for Tema Central.



“Though we are aware of a broader discussion on the motion we are unaware of any such motion being filed under our instruction and in our names.



“We, therefore, call on your high office to expunge our names as co-sponsors of the said motion,” a memo they wrote to the Majority Leader on Friday, February 18 said.



Earlier, Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim said the two NPP MPs confided in him that they knew nothing about the motion.



He told TV3’s Komla Kluste in an interview on Friday, February 18 that “As a Deputy Whip my intelligence gathered so far is that two of the people whose signatures are on the motion have confided in me that they were not a party to the motion and therefore, somebody put their signatures there. This is a serious matter. If that is the case the Speaker should not be allowed to go into matters that are fictitious or that will amount to perjury, so this motion is aborted at birth.

“Two of their members have confided in me that they have written to their leadership to withdraw their names from the motion.”



The four NPP lawmakers whole filed the motion are Frank Annoh-Dompreh lawmaker for Nsawam Adoagyrir, Habib Iddrisu who is MP for Tolon, Davies Ansah Opoku for Mpraeso, Yves Nii Noi Hanson Nortey, Tema Central.



Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said the motion is patriotic and well-intended.



The lawmaker for Nsawam Adoagyiri said they are determined to get to the bottom of this matter.



“It’s unfortunate our colleagues are misinterpreting our patriotic and well-intended action. The late President was a National Asset without contention.



“We are determined to get to the bottom of this matter, regardless of your unjustifiable worry,” he tweeted on Friday, February 18.

This development comes after a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho called for the investigations 10 years after the death of Professor Mills.



“I am an accomplished citizen of Ghana, with All Rights accruing to me under the Constitution of the Republic. After 10 years of his death, I am respectfully requesting an INQUEST, into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills. God bless our homeland Ghana,” he earlier said in a tweet on Thursday, February 3.



He also revealed that he was accused of having a hand in the death hence his call for the investigation.



In a series of tweets on Thursday, February 17, the Found and Director of the Atta-Mills Memorial Institute said “I love President Atta-Mills, but I have a RIGHT to protect the Anyidoho Family name. The INQUEST is to save my PRECIOUS FAMILY NAME! The INQUEST has got nothing to do with any other FAMILY name.”



He added “The peabrians saying I have no locus to ask for an INQUEST, into the death of President Atta-Mills, should know that; I am doing so because I have been accused of having a hand in the death of President Atta-Mills. I am doing so, to save, the Anyidoho Family name.”