We’re warriors and are not allowed to take coronavirus vaccines - Residents in Kumbungu

They are also not supposed to visit any hospital for medical care

Some residents in the Kumbungu District have refused to take the shot of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The residents claim to be warriors of the Kumbungu kingdom and are not allowed to take orthodox medicines.



Rainbow Radio’s Prince Kwame Tamakloe in a report on Nyankonton Mu Nsem stated that the residents say because they are warriors for the Dagbon kingdom, they are not supposed to receive any form of injection.



Aside from that, they are also not supposed to visit any hospital for medical care.



Their only source of healthcare is to depend on herbs, a tradition passed unto them by their forefathers.



A delegation from the vaccination team went to the traditional council to plead with them to convince the residents who are estimated to be over 1,700 to take the shots.

But to their dismay, the council confirmed the reasons given by the residents.



The chief of the area also told them that no form of a needle will penetrate their bodies because it is against their cultural beliefs and values as a people.



The District Health Director Hamidu Aminu reacting to the issue said this was not the first time that the two communities have refused the vaccines.



He said the communities had in the past refused to take shots of yellow fever vaccines and that of Hepatitis B vaccines.



The health team has since left the communities and gone to other communities to continue with the vaccination exercise.