We’re working tirelessly to rescue kidnapped pregnant woman - Police

The police is asking the public to volunteer information to help rescue the woman

The Ghana Police Service says they are working tirelessly to rescue the 28-year-old pregnant woman who went missing in Takoradi on Thursday, September 16.

According to the Police Service, they want to rescue the pregnant woman alive and capture the persons behind the kidnapping.



Acting Director in Charge of Public Affairs ACP Kwesi Fori noted that they are on the beat leaving, no stone unturned to rescue the pregnant woman.



He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm.



Josephine Panyin Mensah reportedly went missing after a routine dawn walk on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Her husband, Paul Simon, reported the incident to the Police and later said the mother had received a phone call from a suspected kidnapper demanding a ransom.



The Police in Takoradi has started investigations into the circumstances that led to the missing of the pregnant woman.



ACP Kwesi Fori assured the public, especially the family of the pregnant woman saying, "we are working around the clock to rescue the woman. We are not sleeping on the job. We want to rescue her alive. So if you have any information, you can reach the Police on 18555. We will continue to investigate the matter," he added.