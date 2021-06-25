We’re working to get a police post, speed ramps in Abelemkpe - Assemblyman

The area needs the speed ramps to help reduce knockdowns

The Assemblyman for Abelemkpe- a suburb in Accra, Teddy Kwei Baddoo, has noted that there are challenges in the electoral contrary to suggestions that it is an elite area hence have no challenges.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the Assembly member indicated that demarcation in the area is okay but what is pressing at the moment are speed ramps.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that over speeding in the area is a challenge and a danger to children.



In the short term, they are using ropes as speed ramps but want to permanently have the ramps to help save lives and reduce knockdowns.



Another challenge confronting the electoral area he revealed was petty theft and stealing, and to resolve it, he is considering a permanent Police Post in the electoral area.

Teddy Kwei Baddoo explained that the post would help reduce crime and help maintain discipline.



The crime rate he lamented was not the best, and it would be prudent for him to take steps in addressing it.



He admonished residents to keep faith in him, support his efforts so he would serve them diligently.