We’re yet to know magnitude of earth tremors - GGSA confirms seismic events in Accra

Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has confirmed that the country’s capital town, Accra, experienced some seismic events on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, the Director GGSA, Mr. Isaac Mwinbelle, said that some parts of Accra including Weija and Accra Central experience three earth tremors.



He, however, indicated that the magnitude of the tremors and their starting point is yet to be determined by the authority.



“Today, we recorded three events of earth tremor. The first event which was a foreshock occurred at 11:49 (am). The main event occurred at 11:53 (am). And the aftershock occurred at 11:58 (am).



“This was recorded in various parts of Accra. Information shows that some occurrence was in Weija, some in the Central Part of Accra, especially where our office is located.



“I’m urging the public to remain calm. These are natural occurrences that do come. We are currently working on the magnitude and the location of the epicentre so that we can tell what was the magnitude of the tremor and which areas were the epicentres. We are gathering information from our monitoring equipment which we will analyse,” he said.

Earlier, GhanaWeb reported the reaction of Ghanaians to possible earth tremors in some parts of Ghana’s capital town, Accra.



According to reports, the tremors happened twice on Monday in some parts of Accra, including Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Adabraka, and Mallam.



Economist Joe Jackson, in a tweet, suggested he felt the earth tremor in Adabraka.



“Did I just experience an earth tremor in Adabraka, Accra? Did anyone else feel this?” he asked on Twitter.



Another Twitter user, Cynthia Prah, asked: “Was that an earth tremor?"

Journalist Ohene Boama posted on Facebook, "Something just moved under the earth at Asylum Down." A possible earth tremor?"



Watch the briefing below:







IB/FNOQ