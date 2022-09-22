7
We refuse to accept August 4, September 21 is Founder’s Day - Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Kwesi Ibn Pratt Jnr Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pro-Nkrumaist, Kwesi Pratt Junior, has said that despite the fact the country celebrates August 4, as Founders’ Day, the socialist movement of Ghana still observes September 21 as Founder’s Day.

According to Pratt, the movement refuses to accept August 4 as Founders’ Day observed to commemorate the contributions of all the people, notably the “Big Six” who led the struggle for Ghana’s independence.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana monitored by GhanaWeb on September 21, 2022, he said,

“We still think that 21st September is Founder’s Day. We refuse to accept that 4th August is the Founders’ day.”

September 21 is a day is set aside to remember and honour Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

In September 2009, President John Evans Atta Mills declared September 21 to be Founder’s Day, a statutory holiday in Ghana.

However, it became an issue of national debate when the Akufo-Addo-led government challenged the position of Dr Kwame Nkrumah as the Founder of Ghana, adding that he is not the sole founder of Ghana.

Later, President Akufo-Addo proposed legislation to designate August 4 as Founders Day, and the birthday of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, on September 21, originally observed as Founder’s Day, to be observed as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

According to the President, the decision was to acknowledge the “successive generations of Ghanaians who made vital contributions to the liberation of our country from imperialism and colonialism.”

He issued an Executive Instrument to commemorate the celebration of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day as a public holiday.

