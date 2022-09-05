We respect our chiefs but Ghana is not a chiefdom – Akoto Ampaw to Kumasi Traditional Council

Renowned legal practitioner, Renowned legal practitioner, Akoto Ampaw

Renowned legal practitioner, Akoto Ampaw, has added his voice to the list of Ghanaians who have criticised the Kumasi Traditional Council for ordering Oyerepa FM to shut down.

In a GTV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the lawyer said that the action by the chiefs was a clear violation of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



“(The chiefs were) purporting to have rights to close radio stations that say things they are unhappy with – directly in violation of our constitutions. I think that it ought to be stated that Ghana is a Republic – a democratic republic – it is not a chiefdom.



“We respect our Chiefs. They play very important roles in our society but they do not have the power or authority to close down radio stations,” he said.



In an interview on Oyerepa Radio, Akwasi Addai Odike rebuked the chiefs for failing to help end the ‘galamsey’ menace.



He went ahead to urge the youth to rise and demonstrate against the chiefs if the traditional rulers fail to come clean on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.

The Kumasi Traditional Council performed rituals to banish Akwasi Addai, who is popularly known as Odike, for accusing Ashanti chiefs of condoning illegal mining.



According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman turned politician made inciteful statements that the Council deemed to be distasteful, unsubstantiated, and meant to dent the image of Manhyia.



The chiefs then ordered the radio station to shut down as a sign of remorse for allowing Odike to use their platform to criticise them. The station obliged and shut down of a day but has since resumed operating.



