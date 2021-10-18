We respect your rights but we will not support your activities – NPP to LGBTQ community

John Boadu is the General Secretary of the NPP

• NPP declares its stance on LGBTQ+

• John Boadu says NPP will not accept activities of LGBTQ+



• NPP General Secretary wants rights of LGBTQ persons respected



“The NPP will not support the activities of the LGBTQI+ community… we respect the rights of the individuals…”, that is the assertion of the New Patriotic Party on the ongoing debate and discussions on homosexuality in the country.



This, according to the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, goes to reflect their zero tolerance for activities of the LGBTQ+ community or groups, reports citinewsroom.com.



He made this known while addressing delegates at the Eastern Regional Delegates Conference in Kyebi.

“The NPP will not support the activities of the LGBTQI+ community. We respect the rights of the individuals but cannot support actions that are against our principles. But should there be a regulation, we would ensure that their rights are protected, but we will not support LGBTQI+ activities,” he said.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 is before parliament and is intended to make the practice of all gay activities illegal in the country.



The sponsored Private Members bill is being led by the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, and has so far generated a lot of interest and conversations across the country.







Sam George and his colleagues want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country in their quest to promote Ghanaian values.

Meanwhile, 18 prominent people have rejected the proposed anti-gay bill in parliament.



In their view, the bill violates almost all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the constitution.



Right to freedom of speech and expression, the right to assemble, freedom of association and the right to organise, the right to freedom from discrimination and the right to human dignity is what is denied the LGBTQ+ community, they have argued.