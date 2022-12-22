We saved $8.1m from 2022 World Cup budget - Sports Minister

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that the country spent $5.1 million at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The figure is $3 million less than the $8.1 million that was budgeted for the tournament.



Minister Mustapha Yussif said the ministry’s prudent management of resources and negotiation of a qualification bonus resulted in the saved funds.



“Our estimated budget at the group stage was $8.1million.



“Out of this estimated budget Mr. Speaker, our total expenditure for the group stage participation amounted to $5,171, 840.

“These expenditures covered appearance free, per diem, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment logistics, and hospitality.”



“Mr. Speaker the reason for the surplus of $3 million after our exit from the group stage is the result of the ministry’s prudent management of resources as well as the ministry’s decision to negotiate on qualification bonus for the next round instead of paying winning bonuses per match.”



“What this means is that in spite of our black stars defeating South Korea in our second group match we did not pay any winning bonus for that game”.