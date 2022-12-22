1
Menu
News

We saved $8.1m from 2022 World Cup budget - Sports Minister

Mustapha Yussif 12 610x400 Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that the country spent $5.1 million at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The figure is $3 million less than the $8.1 million that was budgeted for the tournament.

Minister Mustapha Yussif said the ministry’s prudent management of resources and negotiation of a qualification bonus resulted in the saved funds.

“Our estimated budget at the group stage was $8.1million.

“Out of this estimated budget Mr. Speaker, our total expenditure for the group stage participation amounted to $5,171, 840.

“These expenditures covered appearance free, per diem, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment logistics, and hospitality.”

“Mr. Speaker the reason for the surplus of $3 million after our exit from the group stage is the result of the ministry’s prudent management of resources as well as the ministry’s decision to negotiate on qualification bonus for the next round instead of paying winning bonuses per match.”

“What this means is that in spite of our black stars defeating South Korea in our second group match we did not pay any winning bonus for that game”.

Source: rainbownradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: