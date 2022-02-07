We saw Akufo-Addo as a messiah - Asiedu Nketia reminisces early political days with president

Nana Akufo-Addo shares a handshake with Asiedu Nketia

Akufo-Addo, Asiedu Nketia shared political plans

Asiedu Nketia expresses disappointment in Akufo-Addo's govt



Asiedu Nketia makes biblical reference in describing Akufo-Addo presidency



The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has reminisced his early political days with the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He described the president, who he once shared the same political ideals with, as a person who was a mentor and a person they saw as a messiah.



He was however quick to add that such fine sentiments no longer describe the man he knows now, reports adomonline.com.

“As students, he was our mentor. Nana Akufo-Addo led or was part of the fight against the Union Government during Acheampong’s era and we were coming of electoral age.



“So, we saw him as a Messiah, mentor, the doyen of multi-party democracy and human rights advocacy but now, I am very disappointed,” he said.



He added that he is even more disappointed because, with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president, the country’s economy has performed even worse.



“The reason why I say it is horrible is that when somebody who has not read the Bible before and has no idea about Jesus Christ or anybody, when that person commits a sin, I believe that even on the judgment day, the Lord may look favourably on him.



“But it cannot be the same when somebody who claims to be a Bishop or Pope who knows everything about the Bible, who prayed for forgiveness of sins on behalf of other people. If he is found committing the same sin as somebody who has never seen the Bible, I believe the judgement will be harsher on that person because he claims to be God’s representative,” he explained.