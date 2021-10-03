We secured funding for Phase II of Kumasi airport project - NPP MP

Manhyia North MP, Akwasi Konadu, has stated that funding for Phase II of construction works at the Kumasi International Airport was secured under the current New Patriotic Party, NPP, government.

He dismisses claims that the funds were available before the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government arrived in office in 2017.



“We elected Akufo-Addo into office in 2016, funding for this project, in particular, was secured in November 2018, from the UK export finance agency and at the time this government was in office.”



Challenged as to whether processes had started before the NPP came into office, he responded: “It is not about financial engineering but that the money arrived in 2018 because no details had been ironed out.”



He referred to the extent of work that the Mahama administration did prior to losing power in 2016: “In 2014, 24 million dollars was invested and we got some aeronautical lights and that was all.



“So did it take four whole years (2014 – 2018) to secure additional funding for the project? Yes, that is what someone will want us to believe. We taking the credit is even not a big deal either,” he added.

He referred to the John Agyekum Kufuor-era Eurojet projects which according to him lay fallow since 2008 and funds diverted before the Afari Military hospital was established.



Contractors on the airport project have announced recently during a visit by the president to the site that it will be completed in June 2022.



The MP’s views are challenged by a former DCE for Sekeyere Afram Plains, Fuseini Donkor. They were panelists on Kumasi-based Hello FM’s morning show pragramme which aired last Friday.



