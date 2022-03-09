We shall meet on the floor – Sam George to NPP MP over court ruling on voting right

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Second Deputy Speaker’s right to vote challenged

Supreme Court upholds Second Deputy Speaker’s right to vote



Sam George banters NPP MP over Supreme Court ruling



A social media banter has ensued between two Members of Parliament over the ruling by the Supreme Court of Ghana that a second Deputy Speaker of Parliament presiding over proceedings in the house has the right to be counted in deciding on a quorum and also has the right to participate in voting.



The ruling by the apex court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, was met by mixed reactions by members of the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress on the other hand.



In his immediate reaction to the ruling, NDC member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, spoke of the minority’s expectation of how the ruling will come into effect.

On the back of the minority’s fierce resistance to a decision by the Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei Owusu, to participate in a voting exercise while presiding over proceedings in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin, a suit was filed seeking for a supreme court interpretation on the voting rights of a sit-in speaker.



Reacting to the ruling of the court, Sam George in a Facebook post said “Abi we all go dey the Chamber inside. Come and give the referee the ball to play some let us see. The sweetness of the pudding is in its eating.”



In a response to his post however, Mpreaso Member of Parliament on the majority side, Davis Opoku Ansah, dared Sam George in his assertion stating that the majority will on its part ensure the court’s ruling is upheld.



“As if he can do something. As lawmakers, we must respect institutions of state and ensure that rule of law is always upheld. We are prepared to protect the constitution and respect the ruling of the Court. Any Deputy speaker or member presiding will vote! Stop the empty noise, Sam Dzata George,” the Mpraeso MP stated.





Hinting of the minority’s preparedness for a showdown, Sam George commenting on Davis Opoku Ansah’s response said the minority will prevent the majority side of the house from engaging in any form of illegality.



“We shall meet on the floor of the House OPK. No need to sweat it out. So far, you have NEVER succeeded in any attempt you have made to perpetrate illegality when we are present. You would run with your mates when the drums sound. No sweat kra,” the Ningo Prampram MP said.



The Second Deputy Speaker on two occasions was prevented by the minority in parliament from participating in voting in the house while presiding over proceedings in the house.



However a Supreme Court panel presided over by Justice Jones Dotse ruling on the Second Deputy Speakers’ voting rights on Wednesday, held that the Deputy Speaker does not lose his right to take part in decision making upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 constitution.



The court following the decision also struck out order 109(3) of the standing orders of Parliament which prevents a deputy speaker presiding from voting, as unconstitutional.

The court gave the unanimous decision after it dismissed a writ by a law lecturer, Justice Abdulai, who was challenging the decision of Mr Owusu to be counted as part of the quorum to pass government’s 2022 budget.



Justice Abdulai was seeking an interpretation by the Supreme Court on Articles 102 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution and declaring the action of Osei Owusu as unconstitutional.



He also wanted the Supreme Court to declare the whole proceedings in Parliament on November 30, 2021, which led to the passage of the 2022 budget as unconstitutional, insisting the Deputy Speaker should not have counted himself as an MP when he presided over proceedings.



Justices Jones Dotse, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Lovelace Johnson, Clemence Honyenuga and Emmanuel Kulendi decided on and gave the ruling.