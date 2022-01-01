'We shall resolve the economic mess' - Joshua Alabi

2020 campaign manager of NDC, Prof Joshua Alabi

Source: Naa Lamiley, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given the clearest indication of its resolve to turn the economic fortunes of the country come 2025 when the good people of Ghana entrust its governance into the hands of former president John Dramani Mahama.

Prof Alabi, the 2020 campaign manager of the leading opposition party, observed that the economic hardship in Ghana under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is unprecedented “but come 2025 when the NDC ascends to power things will change for the better”.



Prof. Alabi was addressing traditional leaders in the Ada Constituency of the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, December 30, 2021, as part of the party



nationwide ‘Thank You Tour’ started by former President Mahama after the 2020 general elections.



Prof Alabi, therefore, met with the traditional leaders on behalf of former President Mahama to among others thank them for their continuous support to the NDC.



Remain steadfast

Prof. Alabi, who is also the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), urged them to remain steadfast with their love and support for the party.



He stressed that the NDC belonged to them and they were, therefore, equal shareholders in the party.



He assured them that the leadership of the party would work very hard with them to bring former President Mahama back to the government in 2025.



Prof Alabi recounted some of the programs the NDC under a John Mahama administration lined up in its manifesto for the good people of Ada.



Development Programmes

They include making Ada, Dodowa, and Shai/ Osudoku a tourism hub in Ghana, the



construction of irrigation dams in the Accra plains - Ningo Prampram, Dodowa, and Ada District Land banks.



Additionally, an NDC-led government will also support youth training in cage construction, breeding, and management technology for tilapia, shrimps, and mudfish farming.



Prof Joshua Alabi recalled that John Mahama in 2014, commissioned a shrimp farming project in Ada which was aimed at creating more than 2000 jobs and generating an estimated revenue of two billion dollars to the national economy. That program Prof.



Alabi further explained was to be integrated into the National Service Scheme to utilize applicable knowledge from university graduates.

Prof Alabi who was accompanied by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adenta, Alhaji Muhammad Adamu Ramadan, the former MCE for Adenta, Benjamin Angenu, and the MP for Ada, who is also the Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, also took the opportunity to thank all those who did not vote for the NDC for their continuous support for multi-party democracy.



He expressed the hope that having seen and felt the unacceptable work of the NPP, most of them would rally behind the NDC in the next general elections.



Prof. Alabi on behalf of former President Mahama wished the Ada Traditional Authority well in the coming year.



Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah took the opportunity to explain the happenings in Parliament and assured them that the NDC in Parliament would continue to listen to the good people of Ghana and defend their interest in the House.