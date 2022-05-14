‘We should be building buffers rather than spending future receivables’ – John Jinapor

John Jinapor is former Deputy Energy Minister

The Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor has reiterated the Minority stance against the controversial Agyapa deal which is to be re-presented to parliament.



The former Deputy Energy Minister noted that the country should currently focus on raising or saving money instead of planning to spend so much.



He wants the Finance Minister to abort his mission of re-introducing the Agyapa deal.

The Agyapa Minerals Royalties Investment Agreement and four related documents were approved by Parliament to monetize Ghana’s future gold royalties.



This according to John Jinapor is a way of eating into future receivables instead of building buffers.



“The Finance Minister has made the pronouncement, so we are waiting for what he will bring, but from my point of view, we should be thinking about saving money. We should be building buffers rather than spending future receivables.”



“The Minister has already given a hint of collateralizing the unpopular E-levy, so to add Agyapa to it and collateralize our mineral resources for me is most unfortunate. It is untenable because COVID-19 has taught us that, we cannot predict the future. That is a position we [Minority] will maintain.”



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that the deal “is not about whether the monetization of mineral royalties or listing of the company is bad or good, it is good because that is how you raise resources.”

He noted during a press briefing on Thursday, May 12, 2022, “The question is the process of doing that. If we have a problem with the process, let’s articulate it, let’s cure it, but let us not drop something that would be good for us and reduce our debt exposure,” he said.



