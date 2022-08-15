National Director of Compassion International Ghana, Kobina Okyere Yeboah

We should believe in the youth- National Director of Compassion International Ghana

Kobina Okyere Yeboah, National Director of Compassion International, an NGO that focuses on alleviating children from poverty, has admonished the country to give more opportunities to the youth with volunteerism representing a key pathway.



Speaking at a ceremony held at the Evangel Assemblies of God in Accra to commemorate the International Youth Day, Mr Okyere Yeboah said “As the world around us is getting closer by the day, it is essential to have a willing younger generation ready to serve and committing to impacting the lives of others. This way we can collectively bridge the gap between generations and achieve intergenerational solidarity.”



In honour of the International Youth Day celebration, over 200 youth beneficiaries of Compassion International Ghana’s sponsorship, key stakeholders and representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports celebrated the day.



At the event, a past beneficiary, David Djangmah Tawiah, shared how from a financially challenged background he was able to attain the dream of attending a premier university and gaining first-class honours through Compassion International Ghana’s sponsorship. Compassion International Ghana also launched the Youth Alumni cluster that will further strengthen ties with beneficiaries and serve as a rich network.

Working with youth has been at the core of Compassion International Ghana’s work. At present, Compassion Ghana has a total of 44,777 young people making up 44.7% registered youth participants. 4,566 have exited the programme at an average rate of 320 annually.







Compassion International Ghana is a Christ-centered organization engaged in transformative child advocacy and holistic physical, cognitive, socio-emotional, and spiritual- child development, particularly from ages 0 to 22 years living in extreme hardship.



