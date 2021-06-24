We should support people who decide to grow their communities - Nana Adwoa Awindor suggests

Nana Adwoa Awindor, Veteran television presenter

Veteran television presenter, Nana Adwoa Awindor has advised Ghanaians to come together to support people determined to grow their communities.

She stated that everything Ghanaian for her is extra beautiful and quickly grabs her imagination and interest.



She mentioned, “When you see me these days doing back home again, I talk with so much passion and excitement because I’m going into the community and I’m talking about things that are happening because I want people to know what we have in Ghana”.



The Queen mother of development for the Afigya-Kwabre district mentioned that, it is important that as Ghanaians, we just support people willing to do things to grow their communities because it all comes together to make the country a better place.

In an interview with Rev Erskine on Y 107.9 FM’s Y Leaderboard Series, she said, “I wish there was a fund sitting there that if I want to go to Kwanwoma to change my clinic into a hospital there’s a fund that will support it so that people in the community will be engaged”.



She stated that if this is done, people will have employment in their various communities and other people would not have to travel to urban areas to get work done because they can get work to do in their communities.



She disclosed that she is ready to support any course such as this because “I’m in for anything development”.