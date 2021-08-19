We sit on 'cement blocks' in our classrooms – Aburaman SHS students cry out

The state of the Aburaman Senior High School

Students of Aburaman Senior High School in the Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese district of the Central Region have appealed to the Ghana Education Service and government to come to their aid as they face numerous challenges in the school.

According to the students, it is difficult for them to access water and have had to depend on a well outside the school, which often is not clean.



The students also complained about lack of classroom desks and as a result sit on their bags, gallons or cement blocks during teaching.



"Some even had to sit on their sandals or shoes to be able to participate in the lessons."



Again, they lack dormitories causing some of them to sleep in classrooms.

They disclosed this to Peace FM's reporter Sally Ngissah when Peace News visited the school.



The students added that their, "dining hall is too small to contain all the students and that some of the students opt to eat in the classroom when it is breakfast, lunch and dinner" and sometimes they have to dine in batches.



In an interview with the Chief of Abura Dunkwa, Nana Asokwa Awegyir II expressed worry over the inadequate infrastructure at Aburaman SHS, so pleaded with government “to come to our aid. I realized the President is doing well by distributing buses to schools, yet Aburaman Senior High School hasn't received any, except for the old one which was given to us by our first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, which is in bad shape. The headmistress of the school does not have a car, instead she uses taxi everyday to school".



Peace FM News checks also revealed school projects initiated under previous governments which have been abandoned on the school campus.