We stand in solidarity with the people of Turkey, Syria – COMOG

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations in Ghana (COMOG), on behalf of the all Muslims in the country, has expressed its condolences to Turkey, following the devastating earthquake that has claimed lots of lives.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Coalition, Thursday, 9 February 2023.



The Coalition also assured the people of Turkey and Syria of their resolve “to stand hand in hand with them in this trying times.”



“Even as we believe in destiny (Qadr) as Muslims, it is our prayer that Allah will lead in the restoration of the lives and the economy of the people of Turkey and Syria,” the Coalition noted.



It also called on the general public to “donate to the Relief Centre opened by the Turkish Embassy at the Kanda Mosque for the rehabilitation project of the people of Turkey.”



“COMOG stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey in these difficult times,” the statement added.

The death toll from the effects of the earth quake that occurred in Turkey and Syria has passed 21,000.



Rescue efforts are still underway to find survivors of the quake who may be trapped in the rubbles.



While tens of thousands of people, after losing their homes, have had to seek shelter in makeshift structures.



Turkey's president called the quake "the disaster of the century."