We still have some genuine prophets in the country - Kumchacha affirms

Kumchacha, Founder and Leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry

Founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha has asserted that there are still some real prophets in Ghana.

Best known to him, anyone who reads and studies the Bible for themselves can easily figure out who a true prophet is.



“You can tell whom a true prophet is from their actions and what they say. Prophesies have always worked from the time of Jeremiah, Isaiah and other prophets in the Bible till date they still work but some fake prophets are trying to discourage people from believing in it,” he said.



He disclosed that It is not bad to prophesy and it should not cause fear and panic like it is doing these days hence, those responsible for sharing fake prophecies should put an end to it.

Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii he said, “God will reveal and disgrace any prophet who gives fake prophecies. Allow God to speak before you say a word. I Prophet Kumchacha will never give a word unless God has asked me to and that is how it should be.”



He however noted that, although there are still some genuine prophets, the fake ones a giving the genuine ones a bad name.



“It’s high time we allow the laws in the country to protect the interest of the genuine prophets or else, the fake ones will keep destroying the reputation of the genuine ones,” he advised.