We support government’s decision to go to the IMF – CLOGSAG

Executive Director of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo

CLOGSAG say nothing wrong with govt going to the IMF

This is not the first time govt has gone to the IMF, Bampoe Addo



Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF



The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has said that it supports the government’s decision to go for an International Monetary Fund, IMF, bailout.



According to the Executive Director of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo, this will not be the first time Ghana has gone into an IMF programme and it will get out of its successfully, 3news.com reports.



“In the first place, we are civil servants, we are supposed to support government policies. We want to say that we support the policy to go back to the IMF.



“This is not the first time we are going to the IMF. We know the terrain, so it is no issue, we know how to survive it, we know how to get out of it, so we don’t see any problem with it. There is nothing wrong with it, we have been there before and we got out, so this one too we will get out,” he said.

Bampoe Addo made these remarks after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund.



In a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Friday, July 1, 2022, the finance minister was instructed by the president to seek IMF’s support for an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/SARA