We support your decision to boycott WASSCE - NAGRAT assures Three Town after attack on teacher

NAGRAT has served notice to the Three Town Senior High School that it agrees with a decision by some teachers of the school to boycott their services in the invigilation of the upcoming WASSCE.



This comes following a report that a student of the school, attacked one of the teachers by name, John Kwashi Akey, after the teacher confronted the final year Visual Arts student over his manhandling of a first-year student.



A report by citinewsroom.com stated that the student, Gilbert Akakpo, then pulled out a sharp object and attempted stabbing the teacher, resulting in the teacher sustaining cuts on his arm.

In a statement from the National Association of Graduate Teachers, it said that it disagrees with the reports that the student who was in police custody, has been granted bail and asked to prepare to write the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination.



The exam is to be invigilated by the same teacher and his colleagues but NAGRAT says the teachers have their blessings to boycott the exercise.



“The leadership of NAGRAT wants to serve notice to all that, we support the decision of the teachers in Three Town Senior [High] School to withdraw their services and refuse to invigilate the WASSCE exams if the law is not made to take its course by punishing Gilbert Akakpo for inflicting wounds on Mr. John Kwashi Akey, the ICT Teacher,” the statement read in part.



NAGRAT also expressed regret at the news that some influential persons within the school were the very people who pushed for the students’ bail.



“Information reaching the Union indicate that, despite the crime committed by the student, some powers that be, have influenced the release of the student from the police cells and are insisting that the student be made to write the WASSCE exams which will be supervised by the same teachers he attacked,” it added.

It explained further that the teachers have the support of them all as “it behooves on the Director-General, the Regional Director and the Municipal Directors of Education to rather stand in solidarity with the teacher rather than issue threats against the teachers.”



The statement, signed by NAGRAT President, Eric Agbe-Carbonu, also gave assurances to all teachers from across the country that NAGRAT will continue to stand by them in the face of attacks irrespective of where they are in the country.







