We swore an oath to do what is pleasing to Ghanaians – Murtala Mohammed replies Otumfuo, others

The Member of Parliament of Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, has exhorted the minds of critics of the Minority caucus in Parliament to the work of the legislature which is to among other thing perform oversight responsibilities on the other two arms of government, particularly the executive.



Murtala Mohammed is concerned with the impression being created by some persons that the minority caucus of Parliament is seeking to frustrate government with its position on the 2022 budget and financial statement.



He averred on Metro TV on Saturday, December 18, 2021, that the MPs owe a fundamental duty to Ghanaians to champion their interest and that any move by government which in their view is an affront to that responsibility will be opposed.

He berated some persons who criticized the minority for their position on the E-levy, stressing that the NDC MPs will not renege on their promise to have the levy dropped from the budget.



He castigated the ‘distinguished and respectable’ personalities who he says have failed to acknowledge the work being done by the NDC MPs.



“There seems to be a conspiracy of silence by those who matter and those who gather courage to speak up. We’ve heard very distinguished and respectable personalities telling the NDC we should not frustrate government. There is a conspiracy of silence among the Ghanaian elite.



“Another group, what they do is to wink, nod and ignore the preparedness of the NDC to build consensus and ensure that what is right is done at the expense of the bashing the caucus has received.



“The people of this country elected us to Parliament and we swore an oath of moral duty and responsibility to do what is pleasing to them. This e-ley is a dangerous commodity,” he said.

His comment is in relation to a statement by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu that Parliament should not serve as an instrument of frustrating government policies.



“We elect people to represent us to make sure there is some equilibrium in what governments do. It is to our good that our representatives in Parliament subject the national budget to the most rigorous scrutiny and to call for changes.



“Government must also have the humility to acknowledge and embrace the useful inputs from all sources, but our representatives need to bear in mind that it is not their role to either determine policy or to frustrate the executive from performing their legitimate duties.”



The Asantehene made the remarks at the launch of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Commemorative Gold Coin on Sunday, December 12, 2021.