We think about Ghana too much and forget about ourselves when we are in power – NDC National Chairman

Mahama leads NDC leadership to meet party members in America

NDC looks forward to recapture power



Ofosu Ampofo assures NDC members of being rewarded



National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has noted that the party tends to focus on national development at the expense of the welfare of party members whenever they get power.



Speaking during an interaction between leadership of the party and some of its members in the United States of America, Ofosu-Ampofo announced that the situation will not be the same when the party gains power again.



According to the national chairman, the party will reward members who contribute towards recapturing power and ensure that their members' efforts count as a caveat of merit for gaining political appointment under an NDC government.

“Let me say that I am the apostle for "no contribution, no chop". Mr. President (former President Mahama), has given me that office and I am going to ensure that is implemented. What we the NDC have done is that when we are in power, we think about Ghana too much and forget about ourselves,” he noted.



The statement by the national chairman was in affirmation to an earlier pronouncement of the party’s National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo.



Mr Opare Addo while reacting to a woman who had sought to find out the reward for dedicated party members noted that, the NDC has had a lesson to learn from the governing New Patriotic Party.



He noted that the NPP as a matter of principle has ensured its party members occupy various political portfolios in government as a means of reward for dedicated service and loyalty of their footsoldiers.





This he emphasized will be equally replicated under the next NDC administration.



“The NPP has shown us the way and when we win, we will do exactly the same in terms of appointments. We are not going to change anything. Our people will also benefit. Monkey no go work wey baboon go chop,” the National Youth Organiser assured.



The NDC lost power to the NPP in 2016 when it was led by former President Mahama who had then completed his first four-year term and was seeking re-election.



Having lost a comeback attempt in 2020, Mr. Mahama and the NDC are looking forward to a successful comeback to power in 2024 when the country goes to the polls again.



The NDC delegation that visited the US recently was led by former President Mahama who is tipped to by the party’s flagbearer in 2024.