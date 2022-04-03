We told Akufo-Addo's govt it had more ministers than China, but it didn't listen – Pratt

Pratt says Akufo-Addo made the same promises but nothing changed
Renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said that the measures the government has come up with to help get the country out of the current economic hardship were part of the promises Akufo-Addo made when he come to power.
According to Pratt, when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became president, he promised that unnecessary travels by government officials and the expensive lifestyle at government agencies including the use of four-wheel cars will be cancelled.
The renowned journalist, who made these remarks in a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that five years on, the government is saying these unnecessary expenditures (unnecessary travels and expensive lifestyle of government agencies) are part of the cause of hardships in the country.
“Because of the difficulties in the country the government set aside four days to brainstorm to come up with solutions to alleviate the challenges Ghanaians are facing. The four days of brainstorming were not even at the Jubilee House because there are distractions there and they had to focus. After the brainstorming one of the solutions they come up with was that unnecessary travels by government officials must seize.
“‘Eii’ so they knew they were travelling unnecessarily and it has brought the country to where we are today. I remember very well when Akufo-Addo was given power, the first promise he made was that the ‘high life’ at the ministries and departments of the government, buying four-wheel cars, was a burden to the country and so has been cancelled.
“In fact, the president indicated that ministers are not supposed to be using four-wheel drivers in Accra. So, after all the brainstorming the president said the same things, he said 5 years ago. So, what happen when he made that statement 5 years ago,” he said in Twi.
Also, Pratt, who is the managing editor of the Insight newspaper, said that the government also refused to listen to advice that the number of ministers and deputy ministers it has appointed was too much.
“Now, ministers are having a pay reduction but the government had more ministers than China when they come into office. We said it and they were up in arms saying it was necessary, now you see that the cost of maintaining the ministers is a burden on the country,” he added.
