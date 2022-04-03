We told Akufo-Addo's govt it had more ministers than China, but it didn't listen – Pratt

Renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Renowned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said that the measures the government has come up with to help get the country out of the current economic hardship were part of the promises Akufo-Addo made when he come to power.



According to Pratt, when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became president, he promised that unnecessary travels by government officials and the expensive lifestyle at government agencies including the use of four-wheel cars will be cancelled.



The renowned journalist, who made these remarks in a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that five years on, the government is saying these unnecessary expenditures (unnecessary travels and expensive lifestyle of government agencies) are part of the cause of hardships in the country.



“Because of the difficulties in the country the government set aside four days to brainstorm to come up with solutions to alleviate the challenges Ghanaians are facing. The four days of brainstorming were not even at the Jubilee House because there are distractions there and they had to focus. After the brainstorming one of the solutions they come up with was that unnecessary travels by government officials must seize.